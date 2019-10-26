NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect is in custody following a homicide investigation overnight in Norfolk, police said.

Norfolk police received a call around midnight to the 200 block of West 26th Street in regards to a "suspicious situation."

Officers found a woman inside a home unresponsive. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Norfolk police detectives ruled her death a homicide. A man at the scene was taken into custody.

Police said the man's name will be released once charges are secured.

The woman's name will be released after her family is notified.

A motive or circumstance in the homicide have not been released.

MORE CRIME NEWS

RELATED: Virginia State Police arrest six young men in stolen pickup after chase in Portsmouth

RELATED: Police: Man arrested for murdering brother in Norfolk

RELATED: Norfolk police looking for man that robbed a 7-Eleven

RELATED: Former Norfolk Catholic school teacher pleads guilty to child abuse charge

RELATED: Hampton student arrested after gun, marijuana found on school property

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.