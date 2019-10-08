NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking the public's help to find a murder suspect who -- for reasons police are still investigating -- was released following a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

Jaquan Anderson is accused of the 2017 slaying of Norfolk State University football player Nicholas Ackies, an 18-year-old defensive lineman originally from Richmond.

Police say Anderson's trial is scheduled for Monday and on Friday morning, a pre-trial hearing was held in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Anderson was present for that hearing, but around 2 p.m., he was released from custody and has not been seen since.

Police say a review is under way to figure out why Anderson was released, but their top priority is locating the suspect.

If you have any information about Anderson's whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

