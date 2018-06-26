NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two beaches in Norfolk's Ocean View were issued with swimming advisories on Tuesday.

High levels of bacteria were found at North Community Beach, located at 700 East Ocean View Ave, and the beach at 10th View in Ocean View. Water quality was tested on Tuesday and revealed high levels of enterococci bacteria that exceeded the State Water Quality Standard.

Signs have been posted at the beaches to alert the public of the advisories.

Officials will continue to test the beach waters, and the sings will be removed once the bacteria levels meet state standards. The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis from mid-May through the end of September.

The bacteria enterococci does not make people sick, but studies show its presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. If people play or swim in the water with the advisory, they have an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

For additional information on these Swimming Advisories, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division at 757-683-2712.

