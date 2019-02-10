NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Public Health has issued a Swimming Advisory for Ocean View Beach Park at 100 West Ocean View Avenue on Tuesday.

Water testing conducted showed enterococci bacteria levels at this site exceeding State Water Quality Standards.

Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters. While enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water weekly, during the swimming season, from late-May through the end of September.

Signs have been posted to alert the public of this advisory. Health officials will continue testing beach water and will remove the signs and notify the public when the bacteria levels got back to meeting the state standards.

For further information, call the Environmental Health Division, Norfolk Department of Public Health, at 757-683-2712.