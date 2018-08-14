NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health lifted a swimming advisory on Wednesday for the beach at 10th View in Ocean View.

According to officials, on Tuesday, enterococci bacteria levels at this site exceeded State Water Quality Standards.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis, during the swimming season, from mid-May through the end of September. Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

Enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, studies suggest that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with high bacteria levels have an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

For additional information on these Swimming Advisories, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division at 757-683-2712.

© 2018 WVEC