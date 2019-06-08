NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Public Health lifted a swimming advisory for Captain's Quarters Park in Ocean View.

On Tuesday, the advisory was issued after water testing showed the enterococci bacteria levels at the site exceed the State Water Quality Standards.

Signs were posted at the beach to alert the public of the advisory. They have since been taken down.

Officials will continue to test the water. Signs will be removed and the public will be notified when the bacteria levels reach stat standards.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis from late-May through the end of September.

Enterococci bacteria, which do not generally cause illness, are a group of indicator organisms to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters. The presence of these organisms are closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People who swim or play in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.