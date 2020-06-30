Tall ships set sail once again in age of COVID-19

All week, Daybreak anchor Dan Kennedy is reporting live from local tourist destinations that are working to make a comeback from the COVID-19 shutdown.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's American and Victory Rover ships are popular destinations for people looking for a tour by water. Once they set sail, the cruises give incredible views of Norfolk, Portsmouth, and the Elizabeth River.

But like many businesses and tourist spots, the crew is making the health and safety of its guests a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.