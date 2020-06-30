Tall ships set sail once again in age of COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's American and Victory Rover ships are popular destinations for people looking for a tour by water. Once they set sail, the cruises give incredible views of Norfolk, Portsmouth, and the Elizabeth River.
But like many businesses and tourist spots, the crew is making the health and safety of its guests a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, the ship can hold 125 passengers. Now, they are limiting it to just 65 passengers. The staff is screened every morning and will always be wearing face masks. Face coverings are also required for guests in the interior cabin and strongly encouraged on the top deck.