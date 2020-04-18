Taste Unlimited to close Larchmont location in Norfolk

Taste Unlimited's Ghent location will remain open. The Larchmont building will be put on the market once the economy reopens.

NORFOLK, Va. — Taste Unlimited announced on its Facebook page that it would close its Larchmont location in Norfolk.

In the post, President Jon Pruden said the company is "confronting a new reality in a world that is very different than it was four weeks ago."

"The global crisis has already indelibly changed the hospitality business. We are not immune and have to rethink our priorities and reshape our vision of the future," Pruden said in the post.

"While it has been an amazing 10 years at 6464 Hampton Boulevard, financial realities dictate that we will not reopen our Larchmont location once the economy reopens."

Pruden said they have loved being a neighborhood fixture in Larchmont and proudly serving the military and ODU communities.

The company will put the building at 6464 Hampton Boulevard on the market and said it hopes a new owner will make its own history there.

The Taste at Ghent will continue to serve the Norfolk community. It continues to remain open and offers pick-up and take-out options.