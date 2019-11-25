NORFOLK, Va. — Police arrested a fifth-grade teacher on Friday who is accused of having child pornography.

Norfolk Christian Schools fired 34-year-old Brett Allen Marker as a result of the investigation and his arrest.

Online court records for Norfolk General District Court show that Marker is facing five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The offense date is listed as August 13, 2019.

A cyber tip led special crimes detectives to Marker. He's been released from the Norfolk City Jail on a $5,000 bond.

An online autobiography Marker wrote while he was teaching at a school in Colorado said he was married and had two children.

On Monday, Head of School Dr. Daniel L. Tubbs released this statement which appeared on Norfolk Christian Schools' website:

We were devastated to learn of the investigation into and subsequent arrest of one of our fifth grade teachers. His employment has been terminated. We have cooperated fully with the Norfolk Police Department in their investigation. The NPD has advised us that they have no reason to believe any crimes occurred on our campus or in any way involved our students.

Tubbs also sent a letter to families of fifth grade students:

Dear NCS Parents:

We learned this afternoon that the Norfolk Police Department is conducting an investigation of fifth grade teacher Brett Marker. We are working with officers and fully cooperating with their investigation. I do not have details to share at this point except that the officers said they are confident the behaviors being investigated did not occur on school property.

In the midst of this, please know three things. First, we have no reason to believe that our students have been harmed in any way. Second, every Norfolk Christian employee undergoes stringent background checks. Third, we will rely completely on the Norfolk Police Department to resolve this matter in the way their investigation leads them. Mr. Marker is on leave until the investigation is concluded.

Please join me in praying for everyone involved as this situation unfolds. I will continue to update our community as we receive news.

