NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A teenager accused of conspiring to commit a terrorist act in Virginia Beach appeared in court Monday morning to face unrelated charges.

18-year-old Michael Coleman is one of two people accused of planning a terrorist act at Bayside High School's prom.

Coleman was in Norfolk General District Court for a hearing on gun charges, which are unrelated to the charges he faces in Virginia Beach. Norfolk police say he is the suspect in a shooting on Azalea Garden Road.

Inside the courtroom, the judge assigned Coleman a public defender and announced the several felony charges he faces for attempted malicious wounding and the use of firearms to commit a felony.

Now, facing two court systems Virginia Beach, court documents show Coleman will be back in court on Tuesday to face his arraignment stemming from the thwarted attack.

Documents show those charges include carrying a concealed weapon and attempting to commit an act of terror.

Virginia Beach Juvenile court records also show this wasn't Coleman's first run-in with the law.

He had a dismissed home burglary charge from last November.

