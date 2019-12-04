NORFOLK, Va. — An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty in the deadly shooting of a Norfolk man in April of 2018.

On April 23, 2018, Lawrence Williams was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West 35th Street. He died in the hospital a few days later.

On Thursday, Kydon Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Taylor was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, but was certified as an adult to Norfolk Circuit Court in this case.

A co-defendant, 20-year-old Charles Poff Junior, previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.