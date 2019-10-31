NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating after a teen riding his bike was hit by a car.

A 16-year-old boy riding his bicycle was hit by a car at Granby Street and Maple Avenue.

Police haven't told us how badly the boy is hurt.

The northbound lanes of Granby Street are closed between Tidewater Drive and Maple Avenue.

