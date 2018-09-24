NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after police say she was shot in Norfolk on Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Police ask that if you have any information about this shooting, to call the Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP or report it on Norfolk Police's website.

