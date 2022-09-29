Teenager shot on B Avenue in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy hut on Wednesday night.
According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call to respond to the 700 block of B Avenue right before 10 p.m.
That's in the Olde Huntersville section of the city.
When they got there, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.
Due to him being a minor, his name will likely not be released.
At this time, there is no available suspect information.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.