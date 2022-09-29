Teenager shot on B Avenue in Norfolk, police say

He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy hut on Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call to respond to the 700 block of B Avenue right before 10 p.m.

That's in the Olde Huntersville section of the city.

When they got there, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, and he's expected to be okay.

Due to him being a minor, his name will likely not be released.

At this time, there is no available suspect information.