Teens, pre-teens, young adults lead forum to 'Stop the Violence'

The community youth forum took place Saturday afternoon, on the heels of a violent week in Hampton Roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads is experiencing a surge of gun violence, and key voices in the search for solutions took center stage in Norfolk on Saturday.

Young people spent their afternoon leading a "Stop the Violence" forum at the Kroc Center.

They put a spotlight on the grim reality for some school-aged children in the community.

"When I'm in school, I don't feel safe," said one student.

"Most of the concerns are tied to peer pressure," another student said.

"I see it a lot at my school," one middle schooler said about some classmates joining gangs.

Others students, they said, are falling into drugs and alcohol.

One girl asked for adults to set an example.

"Stop glamorizing guns and alcohol," she said. "Find other ways to fellowship rather than drinking and smoking."

The children also relayed their needs, including more resources for mental health.

"It's almost, in a way, like physical health because of how important it is," said a student.

"I lost my cousin to gun violence. He was killed December 12, 2017," one teen shared. "The guy who killed him was mentally ill, and I feel like you can spot mental illness at a young age.

The children said they just want to be heard.

"Not many adults hear the youth, but we want something done at least instead of just saying that 'we will get it done," a 20-year-old panelist said.

Several members of Norfolk City Council attended to lend a listening ear.

"I want you to feel proud of where you live. I want you to feel safe. I want you to go to school everybody and not have to think if somebody is having a bad day," said Councilmember Danica Royster.

Additionally, leaders emphasized the power of voting and elections to forge change.

A representative from the Norfolk Police Department also took questions from children.

"We should be communicating more than 1-888-LOCK-U-UP," said Captain Renato Aponte.

He underscored the youth's role in the community.

"The power of social media is super important, but if you see negative information being put out, don't share it," he said. "Tell a teacher so we can get on top of that. If you're upset with someone, don't make a threat."

At the forum, participants expressed that this event should serve as a launchpad for change.

"We're trying to make this count and move forward with action and plans," one activist proclaimed to the crowd.