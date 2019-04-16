NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Workforce Development Center is hosting a city-wide spring career fair on June 6.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will feature 40 top businesses from multiple industries like customer service, government, public safety, healthcare, human services, skilled trades and more.

The event will be held at the City of Norfolk Workforce Development Center at 201 East Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

Anyone interested in attending the public event can register without a fee. The employee registration is already sold out.

For questions or more details, please contact the Spring Career Fair Organizers, DeAngelo White at deangelo.white@norfolk.gov, Ninette Adams at ninette.adams@norfolk.gov, or Michael Paris at michael.paris@norfolk.gov.