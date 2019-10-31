VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce's Regional Small Business of the Year has officially expanded to Virginia Beach.

The Dirty Buffalo offers up authentic Buffalo-style wings thanks to owners Ryan Lynn and Russell Gilbert.

The restaurant has two other locations in Norfolk. Their first opened on Colley Avenue in 2012.

The new location marks the start of something even bigger for the Western New York transplants and childhood friends.

The owners can't say where just yet, but a fourth location, and the first franchised restaurant under the Dirty Buffalo brand, is almost a done deal.

"I feel like we're riding a wave," said Gilbert. "It's so surreal."

Gilbert said growing up in the chicken wing capital of the world certainly helped give them an edge, but the real driver of the restaurant's success, he believes, is exceptional service.

"That's who we are and that's who we always will be," said Gilbert.

