'The MIC' takes over old Urban Outfitters location in Downtown Norfolk

A community-focused marketplace of the future has moved into the building once occupied by retailer Urban Outfitters on Granby Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s been just over eight months since Urban Outfitters left its prime spot on Granby Street in the heart of Downtown Norfolk. On Friday, a unique, new concept took over the once-vacant building.

“I really wanted to make sure everyone who was part of this... that this was their vision as well,” said Kara Alexander, owner, and curator for The MIC.

Alexander first had the idea for a community marketplace when she was heading off to college in South Carolina. She envisioned a retail shakeup, featuring local fashion, design, art, and people in a large stylish space.

“Pretty much everything I love in one building,” said Alexander. “An experiential marketplace, it’s like opening a lifestyle magazine.”

Pronounced "mick," The MIC stands for "Market Interactive Community." More than 20 vendors have tables and racks set up on the three-story building: locally sourced honey, art, clothing, and pet items, to name a few.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Angel Adell. “I’ve always had a spirit to help people too.”

During the pandemic, Adell started her own skin and self-care boutique called Esther Skin Co. + Self-Care Studio. The line includes specialty products she made herself and she’s passionate about sharing them with the community.

The MIC is now a place where she and other small business owners can reach customers still craving that in-person experience, without having to invest in a potentially costly space of their own.

“There is a plethora of us, and we are scrambling for a space to show how we serve the world,” said Adell.

Alexander has created a space that’s more than just shopping. Rather, a community-focused marketplace of the future.

“People are supporting people,” said Alexander. “Which is honestly what we have been needing for a long time.”