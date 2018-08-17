NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Zoo is hosting it's first ever teacher night.

On August 30th, teachers of PreK-12 students can kick off the new school year with a night at the zoo. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. the free event will showcase the Virginia Zoo's many programs. Activity stations will be all around the zoo highlighting the zoo's new STEM programs, and guests will get a sneak peak of its new auditorium show.

Attending teachers will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free education program. Light snacks and a free drink voucher also will be provided to each attendee.

Educators must preregister and provide a valid school ID when they check in on the day of the event. Educators can register one additional friend to bring with them to the event. Guests attending the event must be at least 21 years old, and attendance is limited.

