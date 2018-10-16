NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A baby giraffe was born at the Virginia Zoo!

On October 13, 5-year-old mom Noelle gave birth to a 123-pound baby Masai giraffe in the enclosure in Africa – Okavango Delta. It's a boy!

At birth, the calf stood at about 6 feet tall.

A male Masai giraffe calf was born at the Virginia Zoon on October 13, 2018.

The Virginia Zoo

Zookeepers monitored Noelle throughout her pregnancy. Giraffes give birth standing up, so Noelle needed extra bedding in her stall before Saturday. Most calves are able to stand and run on their own a few hours after birth.

Veterinarian staff was concerned about the calf because in the first 24 hours Noelle wasn't nursing. Staff assessed the situation internally, and consulted with additional experts across the country, and decided to temporarily separate the mom and baby. Staff began supportive care, which included a regimen of antibiotics and fluids.

Zoo staff have monitored the calf around the clock since his birth and continued supportive care and supplemental feedings. The Virginia Zoo staff has also continued to put Noelle and the calf together to allow them to bond and to encourage nursing on his own.

“We’re hopeful that the calf will continue to respond to treatment,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “You never know what to expect with first-time moms, but I’m confident our staff is providing the best care for the newborn and we’ll just have to be patient with the process.”

Right now, the Africa barn is closed to visitors so the calf has time to adjust and bond with his mother.

More information will be available on the Zoo's Facebook page in the coming weeks.

