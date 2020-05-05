The Virginian-Pilot leaves iconic downtown Norfolk building

The newspaper reported Sunday that its owners turned the keys over to a developer who plans to turn the building into apartments.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginian-Pilot has officially moved out of the downtown Norfolk building that it had occupied for more than 80 years.

The newspaper reported Sunday that its owners turned the keys over to a developer who plans to turn the building into apartments.

The Pilot will move to offices in Newport News that are already being used by its sister paper, the Daily Press.

The move follows an industry trend of papers leaving traditional downtown offices for smaller spaces that are often leased, not owned.