Thanksgiving Blessings: Thousands of free turkeys given away at Military Circle Mall

With Thanksgiving just five days away, there was a massive turkey giveaway in Norfolk this morning.
The Salvation Army teamed up with a global shipping company to make sure families have something to eat on Thanksgiving.
Thousands of people lined up for a free bird at the Military Circle Mall. The giveaway started at 8 a.m., but before the sun rose, hundreds of cars were already waiting.
Teams worked all morning, unloading 2,500 frozen turkeys from semi-trailers and into the cars of waiting families. Salvation Army Area Commander Major Donald Dohmann said it’s about helping others during the holidays.
“We got here at 5:30 and there were cars already lined up," Dohmann said. “For us, the platform that we have is to bring companies and individuals who have the means to help others who may not have.”
It's a partnership between the Salvation Army and CMA CGM.
CMA CGM donated the birds, and the Salvation Army helped coordinate the giveaway.
CMA CGM president Ed Aldrige noted thatmany families are still struggling during the pandemic. This giveaway is part of a wider effort by company to help.
“It’s been a tough year," Aldrige said. "The last couple of years have been very tough for people around the country, and we just want to be there for them and help them during this precious time.”
The turkey giveaway is part of CMA CGM's Giving Across America Thanksgiving initiative to feed thousands people across the nation. This year, they're giving away 12,000 turkeys in total.