Thanksgiving Blessings: Thousands of free turkeys given away at Military Circle Mall

“We got here at 5:30 and there were cars already lined up," Dohmann said. “For us, the platform that we have is to bring companies and individuals who have the means to help others who may not have.”



It's a partnership between the Salvation Army and CMA CGM.

CMA CGM donated the birds, and the Salvation Army helped coordinate the giveaway.



CMA CGM president Ed Aldrige noted thatmany families are still struggling during the pandemic. This giveaway is part of a wider effort by company to help.



“It’s been a tough year," Aldrige said. "The last couple of years have been very tough for people around the country, and we just want to be there for them and help them during this precious time.”