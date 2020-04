A house fire in the 3100 block of Argonne Avenue displaced three people.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home Sunday morning.

Crews arrived sometime after 6 a.m. to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Argonne Avenue. That's off of Lafayette Boulevard.

Firefighters arriving could see smoke and flames coming from the home.

Three people were displaced. No one was injured.