Three teens shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Three teenagers were taken to the hospital on Thursday night following a triple shooting in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Campostella Road around 8 p.m.

One of the teenagers has life-threatening injuries, while the other two are expected to be OK.

There's no word about the circumstances surrounding this shooting, or if police are looking for any suspects.

If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

No other information was immediately available at this time.