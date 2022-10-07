Tickets now on sale for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at Nauticus

This year, the party is growing with the newly-added Mistletoe Marina and Santa experience!

The dazzling holiday light display at Nauticus is back for another year, and this time, it has exciting new additions.

"Winterfest on the Wisconsin" tickets are now on sale. Climb on board the Battleship Wisconsin and experience the thousands of lights and interactive fun on trails throughout the ship that you've come to know and love.

And now, the party is growing with the newly-added Mistletoe Marina, which is a wide array of decorated boats and live entertainment between the Nauticus museum and the Half Moone Cruise Center.

“This is an ambitious new project that nearly doubles the size of WinterFest,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland.

“It has all the charm of a New England seaport right here on the Elizabeth River.”

Another new feature this year is a special Santa Claus experience. You can add onto your ticket and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa with the magical man himself.

Winterfest kicks off on November 9, 2022, and will run through January 1, 2023.

If you're an active-duty service member, veteran, or military family member, you can receive $5 off general admission tickets online while supplies last.

Nauticus members receive discounts. General tickets are $18.50 per adult and $16.50 per child.