Tidal flooding follows snowfall in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood

The Ocean View neighborhood around 3rd and 4th Bay Street is notorious for flooding when the high tide hits, but it came with extra weather challenges this time.

NORFOLK, Va. — Plenty of snow blanketed the ground across Norfolk regions, but that's not all the weather-related troubles. Some of the Ocean View area experienced some tidal flooding, which was expected during Saturday's storm.

Back-to-back snow storms caused some wet conditions throughout the city of Norfolk.

John McIsaac was out walking his husky, Rico, in Bay Oaks Park near his home to get out in the snow.

"I was expecting a couple more inches than this, but this is nice," McIsaac said. "Last week, he [Rico] got his exercise out with the six inches and the snow drifts."

Early Saturday morning, tidal flooding flowed into the parking lot of apartment complexes and intersections near the creek in Ocean View. The area of 3rd Bay Street commonly floods, but it caused a headache for some people also trying to combat the snowy roadways.

"I'm just not going through because I'm always told it's dangerous to drive through high water like that," said John Burns, who drives for Uber.

Burns says he worked overnight through the conditions during his 12-hour shift. He says many people needed a ride from an event at the Hampton Coliseum, while others needed to get to work Saturday morning.

"As Uber drivers, we can only drive like two hours straight. I pretty much covered all the cities tonight. I've been to Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Hampton," Burns said. "I can honestly say a lot of people told me I'm a late night hero...I need a cape."

Burns says the roadways were clear for the most part, and he gave a lot of credit to the workers with the Virginia Department of Transportation. He urged others to avoid driving if they can and leave it to the crews to clear the roads.