NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The new Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection is now open in Norfolk.

The $59.8 million project combines the addition of new lanes, new signals and the continuous flow intersection that will increase capacity and reduce congestion in this important corridor in Norfolk. The CFI at Military Highway and Northampton Blvd will be one of the first in Virginia.

Because it's a road configuration that will be something new for local drivers, it may lead to some confusion until motorists become accustomed to how it works.

According to VDOT, this is what drivers can expect:

1.) Motorists on Military Highway turning left onto Northampton Blvd or Princess Anne Rd will cross over into dedicated left-turn lanes before the main intersection.

2.) Left-turning cars can proceed through the main intersection at the same time as cars proceeding straight through the intersection.

3.) Cars going straight or turning right will proceed through the intersection as usual.

Drivers should be aware of new traffic patterns and delays through 5 a.m. Monday.

The first left turn lane of the CFI opened on Military Highway in each direction Friday, with the remaining left turn lane opening Monday morning, VDOT said.

The city of Virginia Beach is planning on incorporating a continuous flow intersection into the plan for revamping the intersection of Kempsville Road and Indian River Road.

