NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- The guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday from deployment.

The guided-missile destroyer was deployed to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operation to conduct maritime security operations, which includes the area of the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean.

During the ship's last deployment in 2017, the crew confiscated hundreds of pounds of heroin in several drug busts.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard the guided-missile destroyer.

