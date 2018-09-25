NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Senior Fest is coming to Norfolk Scope on Tuesday.

The event is hosted by the Norfolk Sheriff's Office. It's designed to showcase community resources, from free health screenings to job opportunities and senior social groups.

Seniors can also connect with services to keep them safe from scammers.

At last year’s inaugural event, more than 500 seniors attended. The Sheriff's Office hopes to see that number grow this year, with more than 700 tickets available.

Doors for the event are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

