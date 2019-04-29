NORFOLK, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.

The Vice President will tour USS Harry S. Truman and deliver formal remarks to ship officers and crew members.

After the remarks, Pence will participate in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders to discuss the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement.

Pence's visit comes less than a week after his wife, Karen Pence visited Naval Station Norfolk.

During her visit, the Second Lady made remarks to military spouses and recognized the sacrifices made by them. She said they are the backbone of the U.S. military and contribute directly to our military readiness.