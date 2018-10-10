NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The British actor and filmmaker Tom Hardy stopped by JEB Little Creek-Fort Story for a special movie screening on Tuesday.
The Gator Theater showed a special screening Hardy's new movie, 'Venom,' a thriller/ science fiction movie that was released on October 5.
Check out the movie trailer here:
According to Rotten Tomatoes, Venom is about an investigative journalist Eddie Brock who attempts a comeback following a scandal, but accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiote that gives him a violent super alter-ego.
The screening at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story was on a first come, first serve basis.
Attendees were even able to get a selfie with the actor!
Hardy is known for his previous acting roles in 'From the Ashes,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Inception.'
