NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Tonight only: the Virginia Zoo is having an "Adults Only Zoo Night!"

All the animal exhibits will stay open late for the once-a-year event on the evening of Thursday, July 19. You must be at least 21 years old to get in. They will have food, beer, and wine.

If you're a member, just register and you can get in for free. Otherwise, you'll pay $2 at the gate.

It's $15 for everyone else. For more information, visit the Virginia Zoo's website.

