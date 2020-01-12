Town Point Holiday Marketplace coming to Norfolk this weekend

You can check out the shops, food trucks, and even watch the movie "Elf" for free! Santa will also be there.

NORFOLK, Va. — This weekend, the City of Norfolk is offering a couple of ways to get into the holiday spirit.

The Town Point Holiday Marketplace opens on Saturday! You can check out the shops, food trucks, and even watch the movie "Elf" for free! Santa will also be there.

You do need to wear a mask, and there will be social distance circles for the movie that can fit up to four people.

The event, which is free and open to the public, goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 5 at Town Point Park. "Elf" begins at 6 p.m.