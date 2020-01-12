x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Norfolk

Town Point Holiday Marketplace coming to Norfolk this weekend

You can check out the shops, food trucks, and even watch the movie "Elf" for free! Santa will also be there.
Will Ferrell and Ed Asner in a scene from the motion picture Elf. --- DATE TAKEN: rec'd 08/03 By Alan Markfield New Line Cinema HO - handout ORG XMIT: ZX3835 (Photo: ALAN MARKFIELD, NEW LINE CINEMA)

NORFOLK, Va. — This weekend, the City of Norfolk is offering a couple of ways to get into the holiday spirit.

The Town Point Holiday Marketplace opens on Saturday! You can check out the shops, food trucks, and even watch the movie "Elf" for free! Santa will also be there.

You do need to wear a mask, and there will be social distance circles for the movie that can fit up to four people.

The event, which is free and open to the public, goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 5 at Town Point Park. "Elf" begins at 6 p.m. 

More information is available on Festevents' website.

Related Articles