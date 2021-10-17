Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival kicks off in Norfolk

The popular event in Downtown Norfolk is back this weekend.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the thirty-third year of the Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival.

Crowds, along with the sunshine, showed out in full force Saturday.

The fall festival showcases more than 25 wineries and close to 200 wine varieties from Virginia, according to organizer Norfolk Festevents.

Eventgoers also get to enjoy live music, food and check out merchandise.

"I love the festival. I think it's so great that we're having it this year," said eventgoer Jasmine Sutton. "Wine Fest was always one of my favorite days, my friends will tell you. It's an awesome event and I'm really happy to support the local businesses."

Sutton mentioned that she and others practiced COVID precautions at their own comfort levels.

There's another chance to head out to the festival on Sunday, from 11 to 6 p.m.

Wine sampling will end at 4:30 p.m. and wine sales at 5 p.m.

