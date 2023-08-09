Townhouse in Norfolk destroyed by fire; four people forced out of their home

Norfolk Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a fire in a townhome on Stoney Point South, off of Newtown Road at around 6:40 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — An adult and three children have to find somewhere else to stay tonight after their home was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire Rescue, their crews responded to a report of a fire in a townhome on Stoney Point South, off of Newtown Road at around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived at that location, they found heavy flames coming from windows on both the first and second floors.

The residents were home at the time of the fire and were alerted by a working smoke detector. They got out of the townhome on their own.

There was significant fire, smoke, and water damage to the townhouse, but the damage was confined to that one unit.

There were one adult and three children living there. The Red Cross is assisting them.

There were no injuries reported to civilians or firefighters.