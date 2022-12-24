Thousands of toys donated to families who need an extra dose of holiday cheer

Operation Wish List gives presents to families living in domestic violence and homeless shelters.

NORFOLK, Va. — The MyHelpMyHope Foundation has an annual tradition: gving a holiday blessing to families who need a little extra hope this Christmas through its Operation Wish List program.

Volunteers are giving away everything from dolls to bikes to toy trucks.

But this is more than just a toy drive. The foundation’s Founder and CEO, Cathy Staton, says it’s about creating holiday memories for children who experienced life-altering situations.

"Operation Wish list grants the wishes of children in Hampton Roads who live in homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters," Staton said. "We work with social services, foster care, and also some schools here in Hampton Roads. We get referrals from there for children who need us the most.”

It’s a cause that’s personal for her.

"I’m a survivor of domestic violence, myself," she said.

Volunteers spent Christmas Eve morning and the days leading up to Christmas, organizing and packing donated toys to give to familes.

"Probably about 3,000 [toys] maybe," Staton said. "We had a 26-foot trailer full of toys that were given by our sponsor."

The toys are donated by community members and various sponsors. Staton said the toy drive is about lifting spirits and giving back to communities that are sometimes overlooked.

"I just saw a need to give them a magical Christmas at a time when they’re at their lowest," she said.

This is the 13th year Operation Wish List volunteers banded together for the big toy giveaway.