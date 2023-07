Fire officials say a fire broke out inside the truck on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — A tractor-trailer containing hazardous materials caught on fire in Norfolk on Wednesday.

A representative with Norfolk Fire-Rescue said it happened at 11:53 a.m. at the 6000 block of Tidewater Drive. That's right by Norview Avenue.

The fire was contained to the trailer, which was carrying lithium-ion batteries. The batteries caught on fire.