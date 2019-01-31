NORFOLK, Va. — A tractor-trailer caused a lane closure after it lost its load Thursday morning, Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson said.

The incident happened at Park and Brambleton avenues.

The truck's operator was having wheel trouble and stopped when the container in the back slipped off into the road, Hudson said.

One lane was closed while traffic was diverted.

