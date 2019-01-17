NORFOLK, Va. — An electric pole fire caused a power outage at Granby High School Thursday morning, an official said.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Harris said there "was a fire within the pole that caused a short at the school's fuse box.

"There was a loud pop when the fuse at the school blew," she said.

After further investigation, Dominion Energy learned that a squirrel chewed on the underground cable. That caused it to fail which lead to a blown fuse.

Initial reports said there was an explosion.

Fire crews were at the scene until Dominion Energy came to service the pole, Norfolk Fire Battalion Chief Harry Worley said.

The high school did an early dismissal for students around 10:30 a.m., Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand said.

LeGrand said a message was sent out to parents about the incident.

It read: "Due to a transformer malfunction which caused a major power outage in the building, Granby High School began dismissing students at 10:30 a.m. After the issue with the transformer occurred, a bomb threat was made, which has been deemed not credible. All students and staff are safe. A very coordinated effort to safely transport students is currently underway. No one will be permitted to enter or leave through the front entrance of the building. Parents who pick up students must do so on Thole Street and must have ID. Parents must inform their students through text message to come to the Thole Street exit."

Worley also said there was a bomb threat phoned in about the time of the fire incident.

