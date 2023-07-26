Tree limb falls on power lines, sparking fire at Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Va. — A fallen tree limb sparked an electrical fire at a business in Norfolk on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters were called to the TrailersPlus on North Military Highway around 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the business but couldn't enter the building right away because of a downed power line.
They were able to get the flames under control after Dominion Energy cut the power. The fire was called under control at 7:08.
Investigators said a tree limb had downed the power line, which caused the fire.
TrailersPlus was closed at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.