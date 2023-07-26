Tree limb falls on power lines, sparking fire at Norfolk business

Crews arrived at TrailersPlus to find heavy smoke pouring out of the business but couldn't enter the building right away because of a downed power line.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fallen tree limb sparked an electrical fire at a business in Norfolk on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the TrailersPlus on North Military Highway around 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the business but couldn't enter the building right away because of a downed power line.

They were able to get the flames under control after Dominion Energy cut the power. The fire was called under control at 7:08.

Investigators said a tree limb had downed the power line, which caused the fire.