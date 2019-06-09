NORFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after a tree fell onto a house in Norfolk.

The tree fell on a house in the 1300 block of Picadilly Street, in the Norview section of the city.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were able to assist everyone out of the home. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Dominion Energy was called to help secure power to the home.

