NORFOLK, Va. — All lanes are back open following a serious overnight crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in Norfolk.

The accident happened just before midnight at East Brambleton Avenue and St. Paul's Boulevard, when a truck drove into a 69-year-old man. He has serious injuries.

Police said the driver was a 74-year-old man in a 2008 Ford F150. He was going southbound on St Paul’s Boulevard at the intersection of East Brambleton Avenue.

Police said the investigation revealed that the pedestrian tried to cross St Paul’s Boulevard, not in a crosswalk, and was hit by the vehicle which had the green light. The driver stayed on the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

The crash comes just days after another person was hit and killed just down the road.

RELATED: Norfolk police ID woman killed in hit-and-run on St. Paul's Blvd

As police continue to investigate this crash, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.