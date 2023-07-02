TSA concerned with gun spike at Norfolk International Airport

TSA leaders said firearms must be unloaded, secured in a hard-sided case and declared at the airline ticket counter.

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration staff said Norfolk International Airport is bustling with passengers, but an alarming trend has airport leaders concerned.

“It’s even more disturbing to see travelers continuing to bring firearms through our checkpoints,” Jeffrey Horowitz said, TSA's Assistant Federal Security Director at Norfolk International Airport.

Last year, TSA agents found 27 guns at Norfolk International checkpoints, a record for the airport.

Officials say 89% of those guns were loaded with ammunition. So far this year, they have stopped three loaded guns from reaching planes.

“Having three so close," Horowitz said. "I hate to say this, but we’re on par to meet, come close or break that record.”

"The most common excuse we hear is that someone forgot that they had their gun with them, said Robin "Chuck" Burke, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport.

"That's no excuse. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. It's part of being a responsible gun owner. "

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. It's because of this that guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

TSA leaders said you can fly with a weapon, but you can’t just pack it with your carry-on items. There are a few steps you need to take before getting to the airport.

“The first thing you do is you make sure it’s unloaded," said TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. "You want to put it in a hard-sided case.”

Farbstein said to keep the ammunition in its original box.

“Then what you’re going to do is shut the case and lock it,” she said.

When you get to the airport, declare your firearm at the airline ticket counter.

“They’re going to ask you to fill out some paperwork," Farbstein said. "This is about as much paperwork as you’re going to see.”

“And the airline will make sure it’s transported in the belly of the aircraft where nobody has access to it,” Horowitz said.

Farbstein said Norfolk International Airport has signs to will remind you of the rules before you go through security. They even added signs to the main lobby.

If you forget these steps, you can always reach out to TSA.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint. The civil penalty for bringing weapons to airports recently was increased to a maximum of $15.000.