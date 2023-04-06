TSA finds loaded gun at ORF; 8th found so far this year

TSA says the gun was loaded with seven bullets. It marks the eighth gun confiscated at ORF so far this year.

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) stopped a Virginia Beach man from bringing a loaded .45 caliber handgun onto his flight on Wednesday.

Officers found the gun after the man went through the X-ray unit at the security checkpoint.

TSA says the gun was loaded with seven bullets. It marks the eighth gun confiscated at ORF so far this year.

According to TSA, police removed the gun and arrested the man, who also faces a penalty of up to $15,000.