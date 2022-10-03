TSA: Virginia Beach man caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint

The TSA said it was the fourth gun stopped at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints this year.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was caught with a loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The TSA said its officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets at an airport security checkpoint. The man was stopped when his carry-on bags triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.

After finding the gun, the TSA alerted airport police, who confiscated it and cited the man for a weapons violation.

The TSA said it was so far, the fourth gun stopped at the airport's checkpoints this year.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. They're not allowed to be carried onto planes.