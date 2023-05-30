Man cited after bringing loaded gun to Norfolk International Airport TSA checkpoint

It's the 15th time a gun was found at a Norfolk International checkpoint in 2023.

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) stopped a Dumfries, Virginia man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight over the Memorial Day weekend.

Officers found the gun on Saturday, after the man went through the X-ray unit at the security checkpoint. The TSA said the 9mm gun was loaded with 15 bullets. It marks the 15th gun confiscated at ORF so far this year.

According to the TSA, police removed the gun and cited the man on state charges, who faces a penalty of up to $15,000. The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney will investigate for possible criminal prosecution.

"The gun was in a hard-sided case, but it needed to be unloaded and then that case needed to be locked and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared so that the airline representative could ensure that the firearm was transported in the belly of the plane where nobody would have access to it during a flight," said Robin "Chuck" Burke, who is TSA’s Federal Security Director for Norfolk International.