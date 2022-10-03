TSA stops man from bringing loaded handgun on flight at ORF

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 10, 2022.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at Norfolk International Aiport (ORF) said they seized a loaded handgun from a man who was attempting to board a flight.
A TSA spokeswoman said that the encounter happened on May 31. The handgun, which was loaded with ten bullets, was detected in the X-ray at a security checkpoint.
Norfolk Airport Authority police then took the gun and cited the man with a weapons violation.
“When someone brings a loaded gun to a checkpoint, it is an accident waiting to happen,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.
“The law regarding the prohibition of guns on planes has been in place for decades — long before TSA even existed. Responsible gun owners know this fact and know the proper way to transport a firearm for a flight.”
As a reminder, passengers can travel with firearms only if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter. For more information, click here.