TSA stops man from bringing loaded handgun on flight at ORF

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at Norfolk International Aiport (ORF) said they seized a loaded handgun from a man who was attempting to board a flight.

A TSA spokeswoman said that the encounter happened on May 31. The handgun, which was loaded with ten bullets, was detected in the X-ray at a security checkpoint.

Norfolk Airport Authority police then took the gun and cited the man with a weapons violation.

“When someone brings a loaded gun to a checkpoint, it is an accident waiting to happen,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

“The law regarding the prohibition of guns on planes has been in place for decades — long before TSA even existed. Responsible gun owners know this fact and know the proper way to transport a firearm for a flight.”