NORFOLK, Va. — Police cited a Virginia Beach woman on state weapons charges after a TSA officer found a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Norfolk International Airport.

A TSA officer monitoring the checkpoint X-ray machine detected a .25-caliber handgun with six bullets in a travel bag.

One bullet was in the chamber, officials said.

This marks the 14th gun TSA officers detected at the Norfolk airport so far this year.

In 2018, TSA stopped 21 guns at the airport's checkpoints.

TSA officials notified airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the woman on weapons charges.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.