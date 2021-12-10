TSA: Virginia Beach man caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

The TSA's federal security director for Norfolk International Airport said it was the 23rd gun confiscated in 2021, an airport record for a single year.

A Virginia Beach man was caught with a loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport (ORF), the Transportation Security Administration said.

The TSA said its officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets at an airport security checkpoint on Thursday.

The Norfolk Airport Authority Police then confiscated the weapon and cited the man, who faces a federal financial civil penalty as well as possible criminal prosecution from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The TSA's federal security director for the airport, Robin "Chuck" Burke, said that it was the 23rd gun confiscated at Norfolk International this year, an airport record.

"Keep in mind that this is during a pandemic when fewer individuals are flying," Burke said in a news release. "People need to either pack their guns properly for transport on their flight or leave them home."

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. They're not allowed to be carried onto planes.