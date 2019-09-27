NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested two people in connection to the shooting deaths of two people in July off Military Highway.

On July 25, 2019, around 7:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 6500 block of N. Military Highway.

When police arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamian Davis and 29-year-old Markee Turner inside a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both men died from their injuries.

On September 26, officers arrested two men for their involvement in the crime.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Alphonzo L. Smith of Portsmouth and 23-year-old Laquann C. Pooler of the 6500 block of N. Military Highway.

Smith was arrested and charged with two counts each of second-degree murder, robbery, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Pooler was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Both men are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives still have not released the motive of circumstances surrounding this deadly shooting.

